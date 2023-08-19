Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: 'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony performed amid vedic chants at temple in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:53 IST
Amarnath Yatra: 'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony performed amid vedic chants at temple in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony for 'Chhari Mubarak' - the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva - was performed amidst Vedic chants at a temple here on Saturday.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, a group of sadhus chanting Vedic hymn performed the ceremony at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building in Budshah Chowk here this morning in connection with the annual pilgrimage of Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji.

Giri, the custodian of the holy mace, in a statement said that the puja lasted for about two hours.

'Chhari Mubarak', one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, shall be kept in the temple at Akhara building here for ''darshan'' till it leaves on the pilgrimage on August 26. The traditional 'Chhari-Pujan' will be performed at Dashnami Akhara on Monday.

'Chhari Mubarak' will leave for the holy shrine of Amarnath situated at an altitude of 13,500 feet in south Kashmir on August 26.

The True Trust, founded by the mahant in 2004, has made all necessary arrangements for food, tented accommodation and transportation for the sadhus during the annual pilgrimage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023