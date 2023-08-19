Amarnath Yatra: 'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony performed amid vedic chants at temple in Srinagar

The 'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony for 'Chhari Mubarak' - the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva - was performed amidst Vedic chants at a temple here on Saturday.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, a group of sadhus chanting Vedic hymn performed the ceremony at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building in Budshah Chowk here this morning in connection with the annual pilgrimage of Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji.

Giri, the custodian of the holy mace, in a statement said that the puja lasted for about two hours.

'Chhari Mubarak', one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, shall be kept in the temple at Akhara building here for ''darshan'' till it leaves on the pilgrimage on August 26. The traditional 'Chhari-Pujan' will be performed at Dashnami Akhara on Monday.

'Chhari Mubarak' will leave for the holy shrine of Amarnath situated at an altitude of 13,500 feet in south Kashmir on August 26.

The True Trust, founded by the mahant in 2004, has made all necessary arrangements for food, tented accommodation and transportation for the sadhus during the annual pilgrimage.

