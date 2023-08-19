Left Menu

Student death: SFI, TMCP organise separate protests on Jadavpur University campus

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:46 IST
Student death: SFI, TMCP organise separate protests on Jadavpur University campus
The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday staged a sit-in in front of the administrative block of Jadavpur University (JU) seeking immediate steps against ragging while the TMCP submitted a memorandum to varsity registrar demanding installation of CCTV cameras on the campus.

JU SFI leader Subhankar Majumder said its members will continue the agitation next week unless all those involved in the death of the student are arrested and action is taken against university officials who failed to check ragging in the hostels.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad JU president Rajanya Halder led its student members to Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative block of the varsity, and submitted a memorandum to registrar Snehamanju Basu demanding that the entire campus be brought under CCTV camera surveillance within two weeks. ''We had a detailed discussion with the university authorities and they assured us of concrete follow-up action with regard to installation of CCTV cameras in different spots all over the campus,'' Halder said. Activists of BJP's youth wing BJYM continued their stir near 8B bus stand, opposite to one of JU's main gates, for the fifth day in protest against the death of the 17-year-old who was allegedly subjected to ragging and sexual abuse before he fell from the second floor balcony of the boys hostel on August 9 night and died on August 10 morning.

The dead student was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district.

