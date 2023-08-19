Left Menu

Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma appointed VC of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi

Bihari Lal Sharma has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi, according to an official statement on Saturday.Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel has approved the appointment of Sharma for a period of three years from the date of assuming office.Sharma is currently a professor at National Sanskrit University, New Delhi.The governor also extended the term of Prof. Krishna Pal Singh as the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly in the form of reappointment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:58 IST
Singh will now remain the VC of the university for the next three years, Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, additional chief secretary to the governor, said in the statement.

