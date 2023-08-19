Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two held for illicit activities at café in Jalna

Based on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy couple to the caf. The caf was frequented by college students and the police had received information that illicit activities were being carried out at the establishment, inspector Prashant Mahajan said.The accused were arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act PITA, while the four couples caught on the premises were detained and later released, the official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:02 IST
Maharashtra: Two held for illicit activities at café in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

Two owners of a café were arrested on Saturday for allegedly permitting illicit activities at their establishment in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said. Based on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy couple to the café. They caught four couples in an objectionable position on the premises, an official said. The café was frequented by college students and the police had received information that illicit activities were being carried out at the establishment, inspector Prashant Mahajan said.

The accused were arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), while the four couples caught on the premises were detained and later released, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023