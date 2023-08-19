Maharashtra: Two held for illicit activities at café in Jalna

Two owners of a café were arrested on Saturday for allegedly permitting illicit activities at their establishment in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said. Based on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy couple to the café. They caught four couples in an objectionable position on the premises, an official said. The café was frequented by college students and the police had received information that illicit activities were being carried out at the establishment, inspector Prashant Mahajan said.

The accused were arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), while the four couples caught on the premises were detained and later released, the official said.

