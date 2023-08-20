Left Menu

One more held in JU student death case

The three are now in police custody.Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenager, leading to his death after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel building.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 12:58 IST
One more held in JU student death case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One more former student of Jadavpur University was arrested in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student earlier this month after being allegedly ragged and sexually harassed, taking the total number of people apprehended in the case to 13, an officer said on Sunday.

The name of the ex-student surfaced during the interrogation of others apprehended in the case, he said.

The police had on Friday arrested three current students of the varsity in connection with its probe into the death of the undergraduate student. The three are now in police custody.

Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenager, leading to his death after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel building. They are also now in police custody.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal questioned some of the past and present students of Jadavpur University arrested in connection with the case.

The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

On Friday, the police had reconstructed the crime scene to understand what exactly happened in the hostel on the night of August 9. The prestigious 67-year-old university has also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023