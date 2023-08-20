JU report to UGC not satisfactory, Centre concerned over student's death: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the report to the UGC by Jadavpur University, where a student died recently after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, was ''not satisfactory''.

He asserted that the TMC government in West Bengal ''cannot evade responsibility'' for the incident.

The University Grants Commission had made certain suggestions on the anti-ragging system, the minister said, adding that these include the installation of CCTV cameras, a separate cell to deal with ragging cases, and a communication facility.

''The University Grants Commission has sought a response from the university on what steps it has taken to implement these suggestions. The UGC has taken the matter seriously, and we have also taken it seriously,'' Pradhan said on the sidelines of a programme here.

There is no place for ragging in educational institutions, he said.

''The death of the student was unfortunate and it is a matter of concern. UGC is in touch with JU. The report to the commission is not satisfactory. In the wake of the incident, the commission will increase surveillance,'' the minister said. The UGC had voiced dissatisfaction after getting the preliminary report from the university on the incident, labelling it as a “generic” one, an official of the statutory body said in Delhi.

A JU official said the university authorities have responded to queries ''within the regulatory framework''.

''We have mentioned what had been done and the reasons for what could not be done,'' the varsity official said. The prestigious 67-year-old university also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

Asked whether the Centre will take any strong action, Pradhan said, ''It is a state university and the West Bengal government must take action against the perpetrators.'' One more former student of Jadavpur University was arrested in connection with the death of the first-year undergraduate student, taking the total number of people apprehended in the case to 13, an officer said on Sunday.

Pradhan raised serious concern about the alleged violation of guidelines by the university and urged the varsity authorities to address the issue of ragging and take all necessary preventive actions.

Noting that ragging is a criminal offence, Pradhan emphasised on the significance of holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice.

The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

