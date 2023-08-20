Left Menu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar raises concern over CBSE circular to schools on Partition, terms it incorrect for students

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:02 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar raises concern over CBSE circular to schools on Partition, terms it incorrect for students
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It would be incorrect to pass on the thoughts of strife that erupted during Partition onto the younger generation with respect to national and social unity, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday against the backdrop of a recent CBSE circular to schools on the issue.

Pawar was speaking at the inauguration of a school in the presence of senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde and state minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

''I am worried about a circular issued by the CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education controlled and managed by the Union government) recently that asks its schools to inform students about the situation which erupted during Partition,'' Pawar said.

''The history of Partition is the history of the country's division amid bloodshed. Thousands of people were displaced. Many from the Sindhi community had to migrate to India. Similar situation was in Punjab. Many Muslims left for Pakistan,'' the NCP founder said.

Pawar said though the Maharashtra government has no role to play in the circular, it must express its view to CBSE.

''With respect to national and social unity it is incorrect to imbibe such thoughts (Partition violence) on the young generation. The state government must ensure no subject creates conflict in society,'' Pawar asserted.

August 14, the day Pakistan gained Independence, was declared Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, or 'Vibhajan Vibhishikha Smriti Diwas', by the Union government in 2021 as a tribute to those who lost their lives due to Partition and were displaced from their roots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023