Mamata speaks to father of girl student who died in Visakhapatnam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday spoke to the father of the girl student who died allegedly under unnatural circumstances at a hostel in Visakhapatnam more than a month ago.West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas, from whose mobile phone Banerjee spoke to the girls father, Sukdeb Saha, when he Biswas visited their residence at Tollygunge here, said the chief minister assured Saha of all assistance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday spoke to the father of the girl student who died allegedly under unnatural circumstances at a hostel in Visakhapatnam more than a month ago.

West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas, from whose mobile phone Banerjee spoke to the girl's father, Sukdeb Saha, when he (Biswas) visited their residence at Tollygunge here, said the chief minister assured Saha of all assistance. ''The chief minister told him that she is with the bereaved family at this hour of crisis,'' Biswas told reporters.

Saha said the chief minister asked him to write a letter detailing the incident, date of death and post-mortem report, etc.

''She told me that a separate investigation will be done by the state administration,'' Saha said.

According to the family of the deceased girl, they received a phone call from the hostel superintendent that she had fallen from the third floor of the hostel building on July 14.

The girl was studying at an institute in Visakhapatnam to prepare for higher studies.

Saha said he rushed to Visakhapatnam the next day and shifted her to another hospital. She, however, died on July 16, he said.

