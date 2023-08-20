Begging gang busted for 'illegally' collecting donations under guise of charity in Hyderabad

Ten members of an alleged begging mafia gang was arrested here for apparently collecting donations illegally from the public under the guise of charity, police said on Sunday.

Based on credible inputs, police teams nabbed the group of 10 persons comprising three organisers and seven women beggers, they said, adding total cash of Rs 1.22 lakh, 12 collection boxes besides sale deed documents of properties of open plots that were purchased with the begged money were seized from them, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The gang members illegally collected donations and were fulfilling their daily needs and leading a lavish life, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) Ch Rupesh said.

According to police, two brothers (accused number 1 and 2), approached the founder and organiser of a foundation, working for disabled persons, in the city in 2020 and hatched a plan to seek alms on the pretext of charity. The founder gave them collection boxes, ID cards and visiting cards of the foundation.

As per his instructions, the two brothers hired women, who are unemployed, students and homemakers on percentage basis and picked up them from their residences and dropped them at busy traffic junctions here and gave instructions to beg money in the name of foundation for charity, police said.

Later, they gave 35 per cent share from collection amount to each woman and they also created one 'QR code' which is linked to their bank accounts that was put on the collection boxes, they said.

Both the brothers purchased open plots with the begged money, police said adding a case was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections at Malakpet police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)