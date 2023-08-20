Telangana, UNESCO join hands to implement UN body's recommendation on ethics of Artificial Intelligence

The Telangana government and UNESCO will be collaborating to implement the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a Letter of Intent was signed here on Sunday.

The collaboration focuses on promoting the ethical development and use of AI awareness raising, capacity building, and contributions to UNESCO's Global Observatory on AI Ethics, a release said.

The partnership signifies a shared commitment to an AI-powered future that prioritises societal good and equitable development, it said.

''A significant collaboration between the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department of the Government of Telangana and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is set to shape the landscape of the ethical development of and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI),'' it said.

The Letter of Intent marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at promoting the implementation of UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, it said.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vakati Karuna, Secretary of Education Department of Telangana government, Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Director and Chief of Executive Office, Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO; and Rama Devi Lanka, Director of Emerging Technologies, Telangana government.

According to the release, the collaboration gains further significance with the ITE&C Department's role in shaping the technological landscape of Telangana, ensuring that advancements are aligned with ethical values.

With a shared commitment to fostering beneficial development and application of AI technologies and successful mitigation of the inherent risks, the Telangana government and UNESCO are embarking on a transformative collaboration that aims to harness the power of AI technologies for societal good, the release added.

