Jadavpur University's science faculty dean resigns

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 20:46 IST
Jadavpur University, already reeling under criticism over the death of a first-year undergraduate student, suffered yet another setback with the sudden resignation of its science faculty dean on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Professor Subenoy Chakraborty cited personal reason for his decision, sources at the university said. ''This is to inform you that I am resigning from the post of Dean, Faculty of Science, Jadavpur University due to some personal reason,'' he wrote.

The resignation by Chakraborty, a senior professor at the university, comes a day after Buddhadeb Sau, the head of mathematics department at JU, was appointed interim vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ex-officio chancellor of the university.

