27 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers transferred

Twenty-seven officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Services were transferred on Sunday, according to a government notification.

The transfer order, issued by the personnel department, said Mool Chand has been transferred as additional director of public services and administrative reforms, Kalu Ram as Rajasthan University registrar and Bajrang Singh as additional district collector of Beawar. Some of the officers who have been posted as additional district collectors are Dhirendra Singh in Anupgarh, Jitendra Kumar Pandey in Bali, Omprakash Saharan in Kairthal-Tijara, Bhawna Sharma in Lalsot and Ashok Tyagi in Malpura.

Several officers have been posted as sub-divisional officers in different districts.

