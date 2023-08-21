Jadavpur University''s science faculty dean resigns

Amid row over the death of a first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University, its science faculty dean has resigned from the post, varsity sources said. In his resignation letter, Professor Subenoy Chakraborty cited personal reason for his decision, they said.

The professor resigned from the post on Sunday. The resignation by Chakraborty, a senior professor at the university, comes a day after Buddhadeb Sau, the head of the mathematics department at JU, was appointed interim vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ex-officio chancellor of the university.

''This is to inform you that I am resigning from the post of Dean, Faculty of Science, Jadavpur University due to some personal reason,'' Chakraborty wrote in the letter.

The 17-year-old undergraduate student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

Thirteen people, including former and current students of JU, were arrested in connection with the death of the student.

