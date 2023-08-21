Left Menu

New Zealand's senior doctors to stage first ever strike - Union

Sarah Dalton, chief executive of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said in a statement it is seeking a wage increase for its members to match inflation and had voted to go on strike after pay negotiations had failed. “Te Whatu Ora (New Zealand Health Authority) will not even pay senior doctors and dentists the bare minimum to ensure their staff do not take a real-terms pay cut for the third year in a row,” Dalton said.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:34 IST
New Zealand's senior doctors to stage first ever strike - Union
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Nearly 5,000 New Zealand senior doctors and dentists will go on strike on Sept. 5 for the first time ever after pay negotiations failed, the union representing the medical staff said in a statement on Monday. Sarah Dalton, chief executive of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said in a statement it is seeking a wage increase for its members to match inflation and had voted to go on strike after pay negotiations had failed.

“Te Whatu Ora (New Zealand Health Authority) will not even pay senior doctors and dentists the bare minimum to ensure their staff do not take a real-terms pay cut for the third year in a row,” Dalton said. The first strike is scheduled for two hours on September 5, with a second two hour strike on September 13 and a four-hour strike on September 21.

Te Whatu Ora Chief People Officer Andrew Slater said a fair pay offer was put on the table and they’re disappointed it hasn’t been accepted. “Contingency planning is underway to ensure safe and appropriate care for patients in the event action does go ahead,” it said.

The strikes come less than two months out from what is expected to be a close-run government election on October 14. Since Chris Hipkins became prime minister in January, the Labour government has said it will refocus on issues related to rising costs and helping New Zealanders manage.

A number of public sector workers including nurses and teachers have recently settled pay negotiations after government agencies increased their offers and the government has also boosted defence force staff salaries. Hipkins said at his weekly press conference he didn’t want to see any medical professional out on strike and the government would work in good faith to solve the dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023