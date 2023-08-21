Assam govt staff to protest against NPS

Assam government employees will stage a two-day protest from Tuesday demanding re-introduction of the old pension scheme (OPS) and threatened to intensify their agitation if their prayer is not heard, the apex body said on Monday.

The staff under the aegis of All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association (AAGNPSEA) will observe 'Karma Birati' (cessation of work) at their respective workplaces during the day across the state to protest against the National Pension System (NPS).

''We have been demanding the implementation of OPS for a long time, but the government has not paid any heed. Most of the people who have retired under the NPS are getting pensions of Rs 500, Rs 600 or Rs 1,000 or maximum Rs 3,000 a month,'' AAGNPSEA president Achyutananda Hazarika told PTI.

Assam has around five lakh government employees, out of which around 3.5 lakh are under the NPS.

''On August 22 and 23, all the government employees, including NPS and OPS ones, will go to their respective offices and give the attendance. Then they will stage protests at their offices,'' Hazarika said.

Dozens of other associations of government employees of schools and colleges, including faculty and office staff, judicial services, district administrations, trade unions, railways union, health sector and treasury among others have extended their support to the two-day agitation.

''This is the beginning of a big agitational programme. If the government does not clear its stand, we will be compelled to launch more aggressive movements,'' Hazarika said.

He urged the government to take the demand seriously for the greater interest of the employees and the state as a whole.

