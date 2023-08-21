UK police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honours allegation at king's charity

Left Menu

21-08-2023
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.

The Metropolitan Police Service began an investigation into the matter after the Times of London reported that a longtime aide to Charles had suggested the then-Prince of Wales would support a Saudi citizen's request for the honours in return for up to 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) in donations to the charity, The Prince's Foundation.

The department said it reviewed documents provided by the foundation and the newspaper, and consulted with prosecutors before concluding its investigation.

"After careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter,'' police said in a statement.

Charles' representatives had previously said that he wasn't aware of any offers to bestow honours or expedite citizenship in return for donations to his charities. The palace said it had noted the police decision.

The foundation said in a statement it, too, noted the police decision.

"Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programs for which it has been established," the foundation said.

