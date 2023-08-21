UK police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honours allegation at king's charity
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.
The Metropolitan Police Service began an investigation into the matter after the Times of London reported that a longtime aide to Charles had suggested the then-Prince of Wales would support a Saudi citizen's request for the honours in return for up to 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) in donations to the charity, The Prince's Foundation.
The department said it reviewed documents provided by the foundation and the newspaper, and consulted with prosecutors before concluding its investigation.
"After careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter,'' police said in a statement.
Charles' representatives had previously said that he wasn't aware of any offers to bestow honours or expedite citizenship in return for donations to his charities. The palace said it had noted the police decision.
The foundation said in a statement it, too, noted the police decision.
"Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programs for which it has been established," the foundation said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30B in Q2 profits, down nearly 40% from last year
Russia blasts Saudi Arabia talks on ending war in Ukraine after Moscow gets no invitation to attend
US says it was productive that China attended talks on Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports USD 30 billion in profits, down nearly 40 per cent from last year due to lower prices
PGA Tour commissioner Monahan meets with players with low attendance, few details on Saudi deal