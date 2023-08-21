Left Menu

Jharkhand govt to hold exhibition to help children earn money from artwork

The artist will get 80 per cent of the amount, while the school and art teacher will receive 15 per cent and five per cent respectively, Pasi said.This is an effort to link the creations of the students with the market, she said.Pasi said students of private schools can also participate along with those of the government institutions.The schools will be provided with a link where they can upload the best paintings and crafts of students, following which the artworks that will be displayed will be shortlisted, she said.Such an event is being organised in Jharkhand for the first time.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:50 IST
Jharkhand govt to hold exhibition to help children earn money from artwork
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has decided to hold an exhibition to help school students earn money from their artworks, an official said on Monday.

The event, a brainchild of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will be organised from November 3-5 at Audrey House in Ranchi, she said.

''The exhibition-cum-sale event will not only help bring out students' talents but also provide them a platform to sell their paintings and crafts,'' Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) Director Kiran Kumari Pasi said.

The artworks will be selected through a screening process, she said.

''The amount earned from the sale of the paintings and craft items will be shared among the students, school and teachers. The artist will get 80 per cent of the amount, while the school and art teacher will receive 15 per cent and five per cent respectively,'' Pasi said.

''This is an effort to link the creations of the students with the market,'' she said.

Pasi said students of private schools can also participate along with those of the government institutions.

''The schools will be provided with a link where they can upload the best paintings and crafts of students, following which the artworks that will be displayed will be shortlisted,'' she said.

''Such an event is being organised in Jharkhand for the first time. Such events will be held every year from now on. Besides, we plan to link the artworks of the children with the digital market so that they can earn money,'' Pasi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023