'Nation looks to you with hope': Mandaviya tells AIIMS Delhi students at convocation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:12 IST
'Nation looks to you with hope': Mandaviya tells AIIMS Delhi students at convocation
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday exhorted the graduating students AIIMS Delhi to take a resolution to serve the country, and said that ''the nation looks at you with hope''.

Addressing the 48th convocation of Delhi AIIMS, Mandaviya pitched the idea that on the 50th convocation of AIIMS Delhi, all doctors from the prestigious institution - wherever they may be present across the world - should be honoured.

The health minister also urged the students to work towards making healthcare more accessible and affordable. Mandaviya also thanked parents of the students, and the faculty for their role in their education.

Congratulating the students, he said, “Today marks a very important day for those receiving their degree as they have finished one innings of their life, and are starting a new chapter.” “You stand at the precipice of change, as now you will be able to put into practice all that you have learnt in your education, and wherever you decide to go, remember that the nation looks at you with hope, that you will use this platform to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.” “On the 50th convocation of AIIMS, let us honour all the doctors from this prestigious institution, wherever in the world they may be,” he added.

The minister said that a nation can be prosperous only if its citizens are healthy. He further highlighted that medical colleges in the country had doubled from 48,000 in 2014 to 1,07,000 now.

Mandaviya also said Rs 64,000 crores are being invested across the 750 districts of India to plug the gaps in healthcare and to create a more resilient healthcare system in the country.

