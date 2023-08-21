Left Menu

BJP MLA flays K'taka govt decision to cancel NEP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:22 IST
BJP leader and Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath on Monday criticised the decision of the Karnataka government to cancel the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state from the next academic year.

Addressing reporters here, Kamath said the decision of the government is not in the best interests of the students. The Union Government introduced the NEP with the larger objective of brining reforms to the nation's educational system and the policy was framed after extensive consultations.

He said it was not proper on the part of the Congress government in the state to resort to politicise the issue and urged the government against cancelling the NEP in the state.

Kamath said the education system should be the symbol of progress and should not be used for political games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

