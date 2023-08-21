Left Menu

Country firecracker hurled on Chennai college campus, student held

The city police on Monday detained a college student for hurling a firecracker on the campus in a bid to scare his opponents during a face-off between two groups, a senior police official said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:48 IST
Country firecracker hurled on Chennai college campus, student held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city police on Monday detained a college student for hurling a firecracker on the campus in a bid to scare his opponents during a face-off between two groups, a senior police official said. Denying that the student had flung a country bomb, the police official said the miscreant used a ''country firecracker used in temple festivals in the state to frighten the opposing group of students.'' ''There was previous discord between two groups of students in the college in Velachery. There was some disagreement this morning too. All of a sudden a student flung the 'firecracker' and fled,'' the official said.

The alert security personnel at the college caught hold of him when he attempted to flee and handed him over to the authorities, he said and added that a hunt is on to trace out and nab another student who made good his escape. ''No weapons were used by the students. A section of media falsely reported that a country bomb was hurled, but it was not true,'' he said. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami condemned the incident and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to ascertain whether those involved in the conflict were really students or someone behind the scenes and take appropriate action. Expressing shock over the incident, BJP state chief K Annamalai claimed that ''the bomb culture is spreading even among the college students under the DMK rule, indicating that the law and order is deteriorating.'' He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure stringent action on the culprits and end violence on campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023