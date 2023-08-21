TTD chariots to promote Hanuman Chalisa in four southern states till January 2024

Four chariots will traverse four southern states under the aegis of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Sri Hanuman Diksha Peetham to promote Hanuman Chalisa parayanam (prayer to Lord Hanuman), an official said on Monday.

Aiming to reach out for the well-being of the society, these chariots will tour Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till January 2024, the official said. On January 21, 2024, Koti (one crore) Hanuman Chalisa parayanam will be held at Tirumala.

''TTD allocated Rs 1.5 crore for the programme and in all rathams (chariots) five lakh Hanuman Chalisa books and handbills...will be distributed among devotees during the Rathayatra in the four states,'' said TTD joint executive officer (health and education) Sada Bhargavi, in a press release, while flagging off the tour at S V University.

Further, Bhargavi highlighted the glory of Lord Hanuman and TTD's contribution in popularising Sri Anjaneya Swamy's birthplace and other activities.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

