Jadavpur ragging case: Second reply by university also unsatisfactory, says UGC chairman

The UGC has found the second response by Jadavpur University regarding the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of a first-year student leading to his death as ''unsatisfactory'' and will seek further explanation and action, according to chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had reprimanded Jadavpur University last week for submitting a ''generic'' report on the incident.

''UGC has found that the second reply sent by Jadavpur University is unsatisfactory. UGC will soon be writing again to the university for a detailed explanation and action. Ragging is a serious issue, and Jadavpur University must follow UGC regulations in letter and spirit to provide a safe environment for our students,'' Kumar said.

The UGC had first sought a factual and action-taken report from the varsity where the 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

Thirteen people, including former and current students of JU, were arrested in the case.

Noting that the university has taken no proactive measures to curb ragging on campus, the commission had last week told the university that it is not satisfied with the report.

The UGC then sought a compliance report on Thursday regarding its 12 queries and documentary evidence within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, the university’s science faculty dean has resigned from the post, varsity sources said on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Professor Subenoy Chakraborty cited personal reasons for his decision, they said.

The resignation by Chakraborty, a senior professor at the university, comes a day after Buddhadeb Sau, the head of the mathematics department at JU, was appointed interim vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ex-officio chancellor of the university.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Left-backed unions were involved in the recent death of a Jadavpur University fresher.

