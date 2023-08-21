Left Menu

Education Minister Pradhan meets Australian minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:37 IST
Education Minister Pradhan meets Australian minister
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler and agreed to work together in areas of skilling and to address global demands of skilled workforce.

''The ministers had good discussions on working towards mutual recognition of qualifications in nursing and age-care related courses through sharing of training content and harmonisation of skills. They also discussed lowering of costs and language proficiency for ensuing ease-of-entry of skilled professionals,'' the ministry of education said in a statement.

''Both the ministers agreed to work together to achieve mutual objectives in priority areas of skilling as well as for addressing global demands of skilled workforce,'' it added.

