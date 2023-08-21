Left Menu

Haryana to bring electronics waste recycling policy: Dushyant Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:19 IST
Haryana to bring electronics waste recycling policy: Dushyant Chautala
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the state government will soon bring an electronics waste recycling policy.

He said the policy aims at proper recycling of old and defective electronic items in the state.

According to an official statement, while presiding over a meeting of officers of Industries and Commerce Department here, Chautala said that the state government is preparing an electronics waste recycling policy, which will soon be finalised after consulting the stakeholders.

Chautala, meanwhile, said that the state government is providing a congenial atmosphere to the industry.

This, he said, is helping garner investments in the state and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that the government is providing many facilities by formulating policies to attract investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023