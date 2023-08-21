Haryana to bring electronics waste recycling policy: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana's deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the state government will soon bring an electronics waste recycling policy.

He said the policy aims at proper recycling of old and defective electronic items in the state.

According to an official statement, while presiding over a meeting of officers of Industries and Commerce Department here, Chautala said that the state government is preparing an electronics waste recycling policy, which will soon be finalised after consulting the stakeholders.

Chautala, meanwhile, said that the state government is providing a congenial atmosphere to the industry.

This, he said, is helping garner investments in the state and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that the government is providing many facilities by formulating policies to attract investors.

