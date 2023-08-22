Girl gang-raped in Hyderabad, protest held seeking stern punishment for accussed

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at her house here triggering protests on Tuesday demanding stern punishment for the accused.

The girl in her complaint lodged with Meerpet police station named three men persons for sexually assaulting her at her residence on Monday, police said today.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, a senior police official said adding that the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

''The teams are on the job and working on different clues. Police are verifying all angles in the case,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, local residents and politicians held protest in the area. They demanded justice for the girl. According to the protesters, those consuming ganja were involved in the crime.

Holding placards that read ''#Justice? # Stop Ganja # Stop Drugs'', the protesters squatted on the road and also raised slogans. They were later taken away by police.

Some local residents demanded capital punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

