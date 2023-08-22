Left Menu

9 students held for hurling firecracker on Chennai college campus

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the firecracker blast on their college premises that caused panic among fellow students, police said. All of a sudden a student flung the firecracker and fled, a senior police official said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:55 IST
9 students held for hurling firecracker on Chennai college campus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the firecracker blast on their college premises that caused panic among fellow students, police said. In a swift action, the college management dismissed about 18 students for allegedly indulging in a clash on August 21 and bringing disrepute to the institution. Nine students from the third year and an equal number from the second year have been dismissed, according to an official communication from the college. Following a previous discord between two groups of students in the college, both groups gathered on campus on Monday resulting in an argument between them. All of a sudden a student flung the ''firecracker and fled,'' a senior police official said. Denying that the student had flung a country bomb, as speculated in a section of media, the official said the miscreant used a ''country firecracker used in temple festivals in the state to frighten the opposing group of students. The alert security personnel at the college caught hold of him when he attempted to flee and handed him over to the authorities, he said. ''No weapons were used by the students. A section of media falsely reported that a country bomb was hurled, but it was not true,'' Additional Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said. The police registered a case under section 285 IPC (dealing with fire or any combustible matter so as to endanger human life) and arrested two students on Monday. Seven others were arrested today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023