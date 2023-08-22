BJP terms Jadavpur University as 'hub of anti-national elements', stages walkout from assembly over student's death

The extended monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly got off to a tumultuous start on Tuesday as BJP MLAs walked out alleging that Jadavpur University has become a breeding ground for anti-national elements following the death of a first-year student and demanded an NIA probe to uncover the facts.

The BJP legislative party, which brought an adjournment motion on the issue, sought a reply from Education Minister Bratya Basu.

''What action has the state government taken to contain the situation at JU and to break the nexus of anti-national elements and drugs at the institute? What has the government done to stop the consumption of alcohol and illegal activities,'' Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asked.

The BJP leader said, ''People with ultra-left mindsets are trying to take over the university, and the state government is just a mute spectator.'' In reply, Basu blamed Governor CV Ananda Bose for the ''situation in Jadavpur University'', after which BJP MLAs started shouting slogans against the TMC government.

''The new governor, without consulting with the state government, is appointing vice-chancellors at universities. The state government can send orders, but the university authorities must implement them,'' he said. Later, the opposition legislators walked out of the House, disagreeing with the minister. ''The governor is solely responsible for the situation. It is not that a menace like ragging only occurs in JU. Such incidents have occurred in central institutes like IIT Kharagpur,'' Basu said.

Speaking on Adhikari's claim of the nexus of drugs and anti-nationals on the JU Campus, Basu questioned, ''What was the narcotics bureau of the Centre doing?'' The state education minister, who is also a noted theatre personality, said, ''The state government condemns incidents of ragging, but at the same time, it is not in favour of curtailing free thinking at the varsity.'' Jadavpur University has been in the eye of a storm of criticism over the death of a first-year undergraduate student after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed. Later, while speaking to reporters, Adhikari demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the incident. ''The JU campus has become a hub of anti-national elements, and the state government is just a mute spectator. Only an NIA probe can reveal the truth as the state government is trying to hush up the matter,'' he alleged. Adhikari also criticised Basu's statement of favouring ''free thinking'' and wondered whether the minister favoured ''the ultra-Left mindset.'' The 17-year-old undergraduate student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual harassment. Thirteen people, including former and current students of JU, were arrested in connection with the death of the student.

