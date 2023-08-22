Bihar cabinet allows in-service doctors to opt for Diplomate of National Board courses

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to allow in-service doctors of different government medical colleges to opt for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses run by the Centre's National Board of Examination (NBE) on successful completion of their postgraduate residency.

In-service doctors, who will take admission in DNB courses, will have to mandatorily serve in Bihar as per rules. The government has also made it clear that in-service-doctors will get proper salary during completion of their courses.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the state health department.

Talking to reporters, S. Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, ''Keeping in mind the requirements of specialist doctors in the state, Bihar cabinet gave its nod today. The NBE recently announced that 50 per cent of seats of DNB courses will be filled by the state governments. Therefore, the Bihar government decided to take advantage of this new regulation''.

The DNB is a sponsored post-graduate master's degree same as MD/MS degree awarded to the specialist doctors after completion of three-year residency.

DNB degrees are awarded by the NBE (New Delhi), an autonomous academic body under the Union ministry of health and family welfare, on successful completion of their postgraduate residency.

People who completed an MD/MS programme in their respective subjects are eligible to appear in the final DNB certification exam.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet also approved amendments in the Patna Master Plan-2031 allowing opening of petrol pumps, gas stations, parking, e-charging stations and other establishments in non-commercial areas along the National Highways, state highways and 30-metre-wide roads. The proposal in this regard was mooted by the state urban development and housing department, said Siddhartha.

In-principle approval was given for the construction of a new government Medical College and Hospital in Saharsa district and permission was also given for opening of a sugar mill in Bagaha (West Champaran), he added.

