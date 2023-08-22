Two children rescued from stranded cable car in Pakistan
Updated: 22-08-2023
Rescuers on Tuesday pulled out two children from a stranded cable car dangling high above a ravine in northern Pakistan, a rescue agency spokesperson and a district official said.
Five students and one teacher are still onboard the cable car waiting to be rescued.
