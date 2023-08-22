UP Cabinet approves 18 Atal Residential Schools, to cost Rs 1,250 crore: Minister

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved developing 18 Atal Residential Schools along the lines of the Centre-run Navodaya Vidyalayas at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

The Cabinet, which met at the home of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved 23 proposals, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters.

Khanna said the state government will spend Rs 1,250 crore on the Atal Residential Schools, to come up in all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

''The capacity of these schools will be of 1,000 students, including 500 girls and as many boys. It will have classes from six to 12. Children whose studies were affected by Covid can also get admission in these schools,'' he said.

These schools will act as centres of excellence, Khanna added.

The Cabinet also approved purchasing 25 lakh smartphones, to be distributed free of cost to students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the minister said.

In another important decision, the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which will benefit 10 lakh people, was approved. The beneficiaries will get Rs 9,000 during the training.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said six dairy plants of the Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation will be leased out for 10 years. These plants are located in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Noida, Prayagraj, Azamgarh and Moradabad.

The Cabinet also approved regulations for biodiesel production and marketing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)