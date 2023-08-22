Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:44 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal okays proposal for public holiday on Sep 8-10 in view of G20 Summit
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a proposal to declare a public holiday on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said here.

All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will now remain closed during the three days.

''The file on the police proposal was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Delhi chief minister for his approval. After the chief minister's approval, it would be sent for the LG's nod,'' the official told PTI.

On August 18, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

