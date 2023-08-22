Left Menu

Bihar Education Dept refuses to withdraw order on freezing accounts of varsity officials as directed by Raj Bhavan

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:46 IST
Bihar Education Dept refuses to withdraw order on freezing accounts of varsity officials as directed by Raj Bhavan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BiharEducation_)
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Education Department has refused to withdraw its order on freezing the bank accounts of the VC and Pro-VC of Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur as directed by the Raj Bhavan.

The department in a letter to the Principal Secretary to the Governor said it cannot allow anarchy to prevail in the universities in the state in the garb of so-called 'autonomy'.

The Education department on August 17 had stopped the salaries of the vice chancellor and pro-VC for their alleged failure in inspecting educational institutions under their jurisdiction and also for not attending a review meeting convened by the department. The department also ordered the freezing of the accounts of the top officials and the university. A day later, Robert L Chongthu, Principal Secretary to the Governor, sent a letter to the bank concerned, directing it to defreeze the accounts of the two officials and the university with immediate effect. The Chancellor (Governor) has ordered that ''these orders of the Education department may be withdrawn and these types of unwarranted acts may be avoided in future'', said the letter of Chongthu.

However, making it clear that the Education department is 'unable' to withdraw its earlier order (dated August 17), Baidyanath Yadav, Secretary (Education department), in a letter dated August 21to Chongthu, said, ''You have mentioned in your letter that the department's recent action is an attack on the autonomy of the university. In this connection, it is requested to kindly also indicate under which section of the Bihar State Universities Act, 1976, the ''autonomy'' is defined and universities made ''autonomous''.

''When the state government provides financial support to the tune of thousands of crores, it cannot allow anarchy to prevail in universities, in the garb of so-called autonomy. Therefore, the department is unable to withdraw its earlier order and is obligated to enforce the provisions of the Act on the universities'', said Yadav in his letter. A copy of the letter is in possession of PTI.

The Secretary (Education) also wrote, ''The state government supports universities to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore annually. Therefore, the department of Education is well within its right to seek accountability from the universities as to how and where the money of the taxpayer is spent. In the instant case, the said university has defaulted in its fundamental obligation to conduct exams and declare results timely. Moreover, the said officers of the university have defaulted in their primary obligation to inspect all colleges, university departments and hostels''.

''You will very kindly agree that the state government is only responsible and answerable not to the taxpayers but to the students and their guardians and, therefore, when any university fails in its primary purpose, the state government is under obligation to intervene, seek for reports and call meetings of the universities'', Yadav wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023