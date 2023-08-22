Left Menu

Neelkanth Mishra appointed as part-time chairperson of UIDAI

In June, senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI. Agrawal is a 1993 batch IAS from Chhattisgarh cadre.

Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research at Axis Capital, has been appointed as part-time chairperson of Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to a gazette notification.

The chairperson and the members appointed under the Aadhaar Act hold office for a term of three years or up to the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.

''...the Central Government, hereby appoints...Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital as parttime Chairperson of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)...,'' it said.

The government has also appointed ''Prof. Mausam, Associate Professor, Computer Science Department, IIT Delhi and...Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited as part-time Members of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)''.

In June, senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI. Agrawal is a 1993 batch IAS from Chhattisgarh cadre.

