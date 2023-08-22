Left Menu

Infosys Foundation USA to provide Rs 1.6 crore to boost tech careers in Indiana

PTI | Tubingen | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:03 IST
Infosys Foundation USA to provide Rs 1.6 crore to boost tech careers in Indiana
Reprensentative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@InfyFoundation)
  • Country:
  • United States

Philanthropic firm Infosys Foundation USA will provide USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.6 crore) to support tech careers in Indiana, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding is expected to help 5,000 residents of Indiana, commonly referred to as Hoosiers.

The funds will be transferred to the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) Foundation.

CICP will, in turn, assist TechPoint -- Indiana's industry-led growth initiative for the technology ecosystem -- and Nextech and Indianapolis Public Schools, which will implement new tech-career programmes in central Indiana.

''Infosys Foundation USA, a non-profit organisation focused on bridging the digital divide in America, announced a USD 200,000 investment to support Hoosiers in their pursuit of upskilling for tech careers,'' the statement said.

''Overall, nearly 5,000 Hoosiers are expected to benefit from this programme, which aims to increase participation from historically under-represented populations,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023