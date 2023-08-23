EMRS aims to provide quality education to the tribal students: Arjun Munda

As part of an educational visit organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and NESTS on 22nd September 2023, Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) students interacted with the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

During the day, the students also received the opportunity to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and meet with the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. In addition, the students received a guided tour of the Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhawan Museum and Library.

460 students and 40 teachers from Eklavya Model Residential Schools from six states, namely Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister, Shri Arjun Munda remarked, that tomorrow is an important day and Chandrayaan 3 will land on the moon and by this landmark feat India will reach the skies. He urged the students they should have the courage to aim for the sky but keep their feet on the ground. He also asked the students to watch the landing of the Chandrayaan 3.

He added that the Culture of tribals is inspired from the connectivity they feel for the mother earth. He also added that Constitution ensures new opportunities for tribals and their empowerment and in the similar terms, EMRS aims to give opportunities for all round development of students and provide quality education to the tribal students.

He asked students to meet their seniors who have benefitted from the scholarship schemes and are pursuing higher education in field of medical, education, or are preparing for civil services, and add their own hard work in the guidance received to touch the sky. He urged the students to reflect on their goals and achieve these with the hard work and patience. He asked the students to have personal and collective goals for society and nation also.

He mentioned that EMRS number will reach 740 and which will help education reach the grassroots level. He also said that teachers are being recruited for old and new schools.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shri Anil Kumar Jha said that our Ministry is focused on giving impetus for the overall education of tribal youth through our Eklavya Model Residential Schools in various states. He added that students are invited to explore our educational schemes and opportunities to the fullest, as these will benefit you in the future.

During the interaction, the students and scholarship recipients from the various EMRSs shared their experiences in a candid manner with the Ministers, dignitaries, and the students. EMRS Students and EMRS Scholarship beneficiaries also put forth various questions and concerns to the Ministers.

Further, Shri Asit Gopal, Commissioner, NESTS delivered a brief background about the objective of establishing Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

This was followed by a brief overview about Scholarship Schemes of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs by Dr Navaljeet Kapoor, Joint Secretary, MoTA.

EMRS students of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh presented scintillating performance in a Cultural Program organised at the venue in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

A photo session of the students with the Ministers during the closing ceremony was also organised.

The students are scheduled to visit the Parliament House on August 23, 2023, in the morning hours. Their visit to this prestigious institution will provide them with a unique opportunity to familiarise themselves with Parliament House's functioning and gain a comprehensive understanding of the duties and responsibilities related to the Parliament.

(With Inputs from PIB)