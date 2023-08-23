NEP 2020 formed to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is drafted to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education.

She was addressing the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here in the presence of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others.

Murmu said in order to provide quality education, necessary measures are being introduced under the NEP 2020.

“The NEP 2020 is formed to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education,” she said.

Highlighting the need for promoting artificial intelligence and data science, Murmu said young students of today will create a developed India during ''sankalp kaal'' (era of resolution).

She presented degrees to students who completed graduation and post-graduation from the Goa University.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)