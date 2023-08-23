Left Menu

Board exams twice a year, class 11, 12 students to study 2 languages: MoE's new curriculum framework

Besides board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work, it said.The new framework has also noted that the current practice of covering textbooks in classroom will be avoided, while stressing that the cost of textbooks should be optimised.

Board exams twice a year, class 11, 12 students to study 2 languages: MoE's new curriculum framework
Board examinations will be conducted twice a year with students having the option to retain the best score, while class 11 and 12 students will have to study two languages instead of one, according to the Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework.

According to ministry officials, the curriculum, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session.

“In classes 11 and 12, students will have to study two languages and one of them has to be an Indian language,” the final NCF (National Curriculum Framework) document accessed by PTI said.

In order to make the board exams “easier” from the current “high stakes” practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

“Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” it said.

The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce to get flexibility to choose.

“In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer ‘on demand’ exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work,” it said.

The new framework has also noted that the current practice of ‘covering’ textbooks in classroom will be avoided, while stressing that the cost of textbooks should be optimised.

