Partnership between 369Hub Ventures Private Limited and AAPC Set to Transform Medical Coding Industry

New Delhi, 23/08/2023] – In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize the medical coding industry, 369Hub Ventures Private Limited and(AAPC) have joined forces as "International Regional Growth Partners". This partnership, officially established on August 18th, 2023, in Delhi, aims to provide an all-encompassing ecosystem that empowers students and professionals in the healthcare and medical coding sectors.

Empowering the Future of Medical Coding: A Transformative Partnership 369Hub Ventures Private Limited, a rapidly growing organization with a global footprint, has now established its presence in India and is focused on catering to the healthcare and medical coding industry. With a vision to empower individuals through comprehensive training and resources, 369Hub Ventures is committed to creating an ecosystem that not only educates but also equips participants with the necessary skills to excel in the ever-evolving medical coding landscape.

Collaborating with the highly respected AAPC, 369Hub Ventures has taken a giant leap towards achieving this vision. AAPC, as the largest education and credentialing organization for medical coders, billers, auditors, and related professionals, brings its expertise and ethical standards to this partnership. All members of AAPC adhere to a strict Code of Ethics, ensuring the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and ethical behavior.

A Comprehensive Ecosystem for Success The cornerstone of this partnership is the creation of an end-to-end ecosystem that prepares individuals for success in the medical coding field. The ecosystem includes a range of offerings aimed at equipping students and professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge. This comprehensive ecosystem encompasses: • CPC Training by AAPC: A course that imparts fundamental medical coding skills for professional services and prepares participants for AAPC's CPC exam.

• Books: Access to educational materials that support learning and understanding of coding practices.

• Membership in the Ecosystem: Benefit from networking opportunities, learning from industry experts, free webinars, product discounts, enhanced earning potential with certifications, and access to job-finding resources.

• Exam (Dual Attempt): A preparation program for the CPC exam that provides dual attempts, increasing the chances of success.

• Practicode (Internship Module): An innovative internship module designed by AAPC, allowing participants to apply their coding skills in real-world scenarios.

• Codify Tool (3 weeks): A focused program that sharpens participants' coding skills, ensuring they are ready for the challenges of the industry.

Placing over 15,000 Students and Professionals: Bridging the Skills Gap The partnership's impact goes beyond education and training. With a commitment to supporting career growth, 369Hub Ventures and its group are determined to place over 15,000 students and professionals within the medical coding industry. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for skilled medical coders and ensures a seamless transition from education to employment.

A Commitment to Excellence and Transparency The partnership between 369Hub Ventures and AAPC is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and excellence. The collaborative efforts are dedicated to delivering the most trusted, straightforward, and effective ecosystem for learning and professional development. By providing access to industry experts, cutting-edge tools, and a supportive community, the partnership ensures that individuals embarking on a medical coding career are well-equipped for success.

A Bright Future for Medical Coding As the medical coding industry continues to evolve and grow, the partnership between 369Hub Ventures and AAPC is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its future. Through innovative training, hands-on experiences, and a commitment to ethical standards, this partnership is set to elevate the skills and capabilities of aspiring medical coders, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare industry.

