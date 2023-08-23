Left Menu

Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl ends life, blames three in suicide note for troubling her

The police in Maharashtras Nashik district have arrested two persons after a 16-year-old girl ended her life and left behind a note blaming them and a minor boy for troubling her, an official said on Wednesday.The girl, a Class 10 student, hanged herself in her home at Shaha village in Sinnar taluka in the early hours of Tuesday.

Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl ends life, blames three in suicide note for troubling her
The police in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have arrested two persons after a 16-year-old girl ended her life and left behind a note blaming them and a minor boy for troubling her, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl, a Class 10 student, hanged herself in her home at Shaha village in Sinnar taluka in the early hours of Tuesday. A suicide note purportedly written by her said two youths and a boy from her village had been troubling her and trying to malign her image. The note said the accused troubled girls from other villages as well, the official said.

Demanding the arrest of the accused, the girl’s family on Tuesday held a protest and refused to perform her last rites. The police then registered a case of abetment against the two accused, identified as Vaibhav Vilas Gorane and Ankush Shivaji Dhulsainder. The third accused is a minor, the official said.

The girl’s last rites were conducted later, the official said.

