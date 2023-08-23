'Executive MBA programmes can help professionals get pay hike of 17 pc globally, more within India'

Post-graduation programmes in business management and digital transformation and anlytics for working professionals can lead to a salary hike of 17 per cent globally and even higher in India, a top academician said.

''Upon successful completion of the programmes, participants will not only be eligible for promotions within their organisations but also stand to gain a competitive edge in the job market,'' said Prafulla Y Agnihotri, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur.

Agnihotri also said that graduates can expect enhanced earning with a potential increase of 17 per cent globally, and even higher within India.

He said this here at the launch of two new-age programmes - Executive MBA and Executive MBA in Digital Transformation & Analytics -- for working professionals with future-centric skills that help them critically analyse data, improve business practices, and accelerate career development.

The programmes utilise a state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform, supplemented by two in-campus modules, to provide participants with hands-on experience and interactions with faculty and industry experts.

The Executive MBA targets mid-to-senior-level managers, entrepreneurs, business owners, and C-suite aspirants with 5-10 years of experience.

The Executive MBA in Digital Transformation & Analytics is relevant for professionals in technology teams, startups, and technology leadership roles. Eligibility criteria require a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA, along with a minimum of three years of full-time experience.

The Executive MBA programme covers operations, marketing, finance, strategy, human resources, and other key areas, while the Executive MBA in Digital Transformation & Analytics focuses on leveraging data and emerging technologies for sustainable organizational growth.

Successful participants will receive a degree from IIM Sirmaur during the annual convocation and earn the IIM Sirmaur executive alumni status.

These programmes are strategically designed to create numerous opportunities for executives, empowering aspiring leaders with strong decision-making skills and cross-functional competencies.

The programmes have a final intake of 250 participants for the Executive MBA and 120 participants for the Executive MBA in Digital Transformation & Analytics. A competitive filtration criteria will be applied during the admission process, aiming for a 4:1 conversion.

IIM Sirmaur was established in 2015 as a premier institution with the objective of providing high-quality management education and promoting allied areas of knowledge and inter-disciplinary studies.

