Maharashtra: 16-year-old `commits suicide'

A Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide in Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said here.

The body of Soham Chakraborty (16) was found in a water-filled quarry in Sai Dutt Nagar area on Wednesday, said sub-inspector Sanjay Chavan of Virar police station.

Chakraborty's mother reprimanded him for skipping classes on Monday after which he walked out of house and went missing, as per the preliminary probe.

He apparently ended life by jumping into the quarry, the police official said, adding that probe was on.

