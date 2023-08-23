MP: Celebrations on streets as Chandrayaan-3 soft lands on lunar surface

As India scripted history in space with the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, celebrations broke out in many places in Madhya Pradesh with people dancing to drum beats, bursting crackers, and shouting slogans hailing the country.

In MP capital, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw (joint election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh) and Narendra Singh Tomar, state BJP president VD Sharma, and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya among others celebrated the historic achievement at the BJP office.

In Indore, several people, including children as well as senior citizens, came out on roads in the central Rajwada area holding flags and dancing to the beats of drums. They raised slogans of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai''.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, who joined the celebrations, said, “Getting up after falling, walking up and reaching the Moon – India has proved its mettle. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the result of the untiring efforts of skilled scientists under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Indore's Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani along with others saw Vikram Lander's soft landing on the lunar surface in a live telecast at an engineering college.

''India is poised to become a superpower in the field of space under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,'' he said.

Prof Suhas Joshi, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, said the success of Chandrayaan-3 has put India in the forefront of countries like the US, China and Russia in the field of space research.

In Bhopal, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma and his supporters waved the national flag, burst crackers and distributed sweets at Bairagarh Square.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang also joined the celebrations.

Bhopal Development Authority's deputy chairman Anil Agrawal Lily joined people in the New Market locality of Bhopal as people broke into dance.

