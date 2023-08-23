Left Menu

MP: Celebrations on streets as Chandrayaan-3 soft lands on lunar surface

PTI | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:21 IST
MP: Celebrations on streets as Chandrayaan-3 soft lands on lunar surface
Representative Image Image Credit: ISRO
  • Country:
  • India

As India scripted history in space with the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, celebrations broke out in many places in Madhya Pradesh with people dancing to drum beats, bursting crackers, and shouting slogans hailing the country.

In MP capital, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw (joint election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh) and Narendra Singh Tomar, state BJP president VD Sharma, and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya among others celebrated the historic achievement at the BJP office.

In Indore, several people, including children as well as senior citizens, came out on roads in the central Rajwada area holding flags and dancing to the beats of drums. They raised slogans of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai''.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, who joined the celebrations, said, “Getting up after falling, walking up and reaching the Moon – India has proved its mettle. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the result of the untiring efforts of skilled scientists under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Indore's Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani along with others saw Vikram Lander's soft landing on the lunar surface in a live telecast at an engineering college.

''India is poised to become a superpower in the field of space under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,'' he said.

Prof Suhas Joshi, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, said the success of Chandrayaan-3 has put India in the forefront of countries like the US, China and Russia in the field of space research.

In Bhopal, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma and his supporters waved the national flag, burst crackers and distributed sweets at Bairagarh Square.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang also joined the celebrations.

Bhopal Development Authority's deputy chairman Anil Agrawal Lily joined people in the New Market locality of Bhopal as people broke into dance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023