AIIMS-Delhi conducts workshop for MCh residents, focuses on hands-on training, cadaveric exercises

The AIIMS-Delhi conducted a specialised in-house teaching session for MCh (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) residents, with a focus on hands-on training and cadaveric exercises.

The workshop, organised at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block, on August 19-20. It was organised as part of the institute's innovative training initiative.

The Department of Plastic Surgery invited Dr Sanjay Parashar, a distinguished cosmetic surgeon and educator based in the UAE, to serve as guest faculty for the event.

Head of Department (Plastic Surgery) Dr Maneesh Singhal highlighted the importance of incorporating cosmetic surgery into the holistic curriculum for plastic surgery. This integration ensures that MCh residents gain the necessary confidence and skills to practise cosmetic surgery effectively upon completing their residency, he said.

Associate Professor Dr Shashank Chauhan said various surgical procedures were conducted during the two-day programme, with a focus on body contouring surgeries (tummy tuck) for patients who had undergone significant weight loss and rhinoplasties (nose job).

Dr Shivangi Saha, an assistant professor, said the use of cadavers and simulation models can offer a unique and valuable approach to learning the intricacies of cosmetic surgery. These procedures not only provided residents with practical experience but also deepened their understanding of the complex challenges and techniques involved in cosmetic surgery, Saha said.

According to Singhal, the Department of Plastic Surgery is preparing its residents to meet the growing demand for cosmetic procedures while maintaining the institution's reputation for excellence in health care education and practice.

