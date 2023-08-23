Nitish meets governor amid tussle over appointment of vice-chancellors

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday amid the tussle over the appointment of vice-chancellors in different universities.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said the CM and the governor discussed ways to find a solution to the issues related to universities and higher education.

The chief minister's meeting with the governor came a day after the state education department invited applications for the post of vice-chancellors in different universities, less than a week before the last date for submission of applications in advertisements issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The secretariat of Arlekar, who is the chancellor of state-run varsities, invited applications for the post of VCs in Patna University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur, Jai Prakash University in Chapra, BN Mandal University in Madhepura and Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna.

The education department on Tuesday also invited applications for five of these varsities, except for the BN Mandal University and Aryabhatta Knowledge University.

The terms and conditions for the posts are almost the same in both advertisements, except for the last date for submission of applications.

According to a circular issued by the chancellor's secretariat, the last date for submission of applications for the post in seven universities is August 27, while the last date in the education department's advertisement is September 13.

The Nitish Kumar government and Raj Bhavan earlier locked horns over the payment of salaries of the VC and pro-VC of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University.

