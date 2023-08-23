Left Menu

MP govt makes cash transfer for purchase of scooters to 7,790 meritorious students

MP govt makes cash transfer for purchase of scooters to 7,790 meritorious students
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday transferred funds in accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters, implementing an announcement made earlier.

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in Shahdol district.

These academically bright students, including girls, had secured first position in government higher secondary schools (Class 12) in exams held in the 2022-23 academic session.

On the occasion, the CM handed over keys of scooters to six students as a token and advised pupils to wear helmets while driving and follow traffic rules.

Speaking at the function, Chouhan said his government is developing 'CM Rise' schools in the state to provide world-class education facilities to students.

Chouhan, on the occasion, virtually dedicated Asia's biggest sports climbing wall at Bicharpur in Shahdol district.

