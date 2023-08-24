ISRO scientist Anuj Nandi’s kin take exam-eve study break to watch Chandrayaan land on Moon

The nephew and niece of ISRO scientist Anuj Nandi remained glued to their television set at their home in Islampur, a small town in West Bengal, to watch Chandrayaan-3 land on the Moon on Wednesday evening, though both have to write their exams at school the next day. Nandi designed the camera of Chandrayaan-3, and on the special day when the lander (Vikram) was supposed to make a soft landing on the moon, the two kids were too excited to study.

Instead, they along with the other family members, sat before the television watching the live telecast of the event as India made history with Chandrayaan-3 becoming the first to land in the uncharted south pole of the Earth's only natural satellite.

"I am happy that everything happened smoothly. But at the same time, I am a bit anxious and worried because my son and daughter have to take their exams on Thursday. They did not study at all till the evening (on Wednesday)," Rinku Nandi, the sister-in-law of Anuj Nandi, told PTI over the phone.

She said all members of the family watched live telecast of the lander (Vikram) touching down according to the plan.

"It was a great feeling that a member of the family is a part of such a great mission," Rinku Nandi said.

She also hoped that her two children - Anuj Nandi's nephew who studies in class 9 and niece, a KG-1 student – would be able to write their exams properly.

The family has not spoken to Anuj Nandi since the launch of Chandrayaan-3 in July. "We knew he would be very busy and so we have not spoken to him," she said.| Meanwhile, when contacted by PTI on Wednesday night, Anuj Nandi said everyone should feel very happy after the achievement.

Anuj Nandi hails from Ashrampara locality of Islampur town in Uttar Dinajpur district.

He went to Ambagan Primary School and then went on to study at Islampur High School. He completed his graduation in a college in district headquarters Raiganj, and completed his masters in physics from Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)