PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:37 IST
Officiating VC of JU meets Bengal Guv for emergency review
Newly appointed officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, where a first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday.

The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the university, called an emergency review meeting of the premier institute.

Officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau met Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on a call by the governor for a review of the university's workings, an official said.

A 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel, situated outside the university campus, on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging. At least 13 people, including former and current students of the varsity, have been arrested in the case.

