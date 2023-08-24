Officiating VC of JU meets Bengal Guv for emergency review
- Country:
- India
Newly appointed officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, where a first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday.
The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the university, called an emergency review meeting of the premier institute.
Officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau met Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on a call by the governor for a review of the university's workings, an official said.
A 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel, situated outside the university campus, on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging. At least 13 people, including former and current students of the varsity, have been arrested in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jadavpur University
- West Bengal
- Bose
- C V Ananda Bose
- Buddhadeb Sau
ALSO READ
West Bengal: TMC workers go on rampage after former village panchayat assaulted in South 24 Parganas
West Bengal: 2 persons assembling crude bomb injured in blast in North 24 Parganas district
WB: Jadavpur University student dies after "falling" from hostel balcony
Jadavpur University student dies after falling from hostel balcony
Jadavpur University ex-student held for Nadia teen's death