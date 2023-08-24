Interest from other countries to join BRICS shows its relevance, Lula says

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said the interest of other countries to join the BRICS organization showed how relevant in its pursuit for a new world economic order.

"We will remain open to new candidates," Lula said in a news conference held in Johannesburg Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia have shown interest in joining the BRICS organization, he said.

During the summit held in South Africa, the BRICS also approved a resolution to study in the future the creation of "a new currency of payments".

