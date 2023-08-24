A step towards bridging the digital divide: OctaFX sets up a computer lab in a rural school in Tamil Nadu, India

The international broker OctaFX helped equip Sita Rajaram Public School in Tamil Nadu, India, with a computer lab in May 2023. In cooperation with Community Action for Rural Development (CARD), the broker helped provide more than two hundred students with computer education.

In 2014, Sita Rajaram Public School was established by Papathiyammal Pitchai Educational Trust in Muthu Nagar, Hiraniyamangalam Mettupatti village, to provide quality secondary education to the rural children of Hiraniyamangalam Panchayat. The school is recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu and affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi. It currently has 302 students.

However, by 2023, the school's computer lab had become outdated, hindering computer training for over two hundred students in grades three to ten. OctaFX financed the purchase of 15 computers to upgrade the lab and resume computer classes.

''We are very grateful for the contribution OctaFX made to advance education in the rural area of Tamil Nadu. Sita Rajaram Public School's computer lab will help dozens of students learn the necessary skills they will certainly need in their adult life,'' said Mrs J. Gayathri Devi, the Principal of Sita Rajaram Public School.

'This project was a perfect opportunity to provide more than two hundred students in the rural community with a computer lab. It's a small but important step toward bridging the digital divide, which is a matter of growing concern in the modern, ever more technologically advanced world,' the OctaFX press office commented.

About OctaFX OctaFX is an international broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

About Community Action for Rural Development (CARD) Community Action for Rural Development (CARD) was founded by Mr P. Vedachalam, Mrs S. R. Jaya and their associates on 7 October 1982 with the aim of alleviating poverty through education, health, and environmental development.

