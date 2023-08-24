Nagpur: Engineering student commits suicide after scoring low marks in exams

Left Menu

A 25-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nagpur city after being under stress over scoring low marks in some subjects in exams, police said on Thursday.The students father found him hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope in their house near Vaishali Nagar garden at around 5 am on Wednesday, an official from Pachpaoli police station said.After having dinner with his parents on Tuesday, the student went to his room.

Updated: 24-08-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:40 IST
A 25-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after being under stress over scoring low marks in some subjects in exams, police said on Thursday.

The student's father found him hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope in their house near Vaishali Nagar garden at around 5 am on Wednesday, an official from Pachpaoli police station said.

After having dinner with his parents on Tuesday, the student went to his room. His father later found him hanging, the police said.

The deceased was a fourth-year engineering student in a private college here. During investigation, it was found that he had failed in some subjects during his sixth semester and this apparently pushed him to take the extreme step, the official said. His father works as a clerk with a government department, the police said. After being alerted, the police reached the spot.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation into it, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

